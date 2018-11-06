Listen Live Sports

US probing whether GM SUV recall included enough vehicles

November 6, 2018 8:32 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is investigating whether General Motors should expand a 2016 windshield wiper recall to include 1.7 million more SUVs.

The government wants to know if a recall of 368,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain compact SUVs from the 2013 year should include more vehicles from 2010 to 2016.

GM recalled the SUVs in August of 2016 because the wipers could fail. Water and debris could get into the wiper assembly ball joints, leading to wear and eventual joint failure.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 249 wiper failure complaints from owners whose vehicles weren’t included in the recall. No crashes or injuries were reported.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from GM.

