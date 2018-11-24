Listen Live Sports

US reports ‘possible terrorist threat’ against it in Congo

November 24, 2018 3:51 pm
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United States embassy in Congo says it has received “credible and specific information of a possible terrorist threat against U.S. government facilities in Kinshasa.”

A security alert to citizens gives no further details but says the embassy will be closed to the public on Monday.

Congo, unlike several countries across Africa, is not plagued by extremist attacks, though some observers have expressed concern about possible terror links to the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group active in the nation’s northeast.

The vast Central African country is facing a historic election in one month’s time as President Joseph Kabila has said he would step aside. The U.S. and others in the international community have annoyed Congo’s government by raising concerns about how the election will be carried out.

