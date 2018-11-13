Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US sanctions 4 Hezbollah operatives over action in Iraq

November 13, 2018 2:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on four operatives linked to the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah over its actions in Iraq.

In a statement Tuesday, the Treasury Department called Hezbollah “a terrorist proxy for the Iranian regime that seeks to undermine Iraqi sovereignty and destabilize the Middle East.”

The sanctions targeted Ubayd Al-Zaydi, Yusuf Hashim, Adnan Hussein Kawtharani, and Muhammad ‘Abd-Al-Hadi Farhat, who were said to have provided financial, material and technological support to Hezbollah in Iraq.

The action followed the Trump administration’s decision this month to re-impose oil and banking sanctions on Iran over its financing of militant groups like Hezbollah, its military engagement in Syria and its nuclear program.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The sanctions freeze any assets the four operatives may have under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation