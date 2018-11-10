Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sheriff’s office: 2 electrocuted, 1 injured at potash mine

November 10, 2018 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Authorities say two workers were electrocuted and a third injured Saturday when industrial equipment at a potash mine in eastern Utah touched a power line.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says Russell Helquist and Matthew Johnston died at the Intrepid Potash facility near Moab and a third man, Arthur Secrest, was flown to an unspecified Salt Lake City hospital after being found unconscious but breathing.

The Sheriff’s Office says all three men lived in nearby Moab.

The sheriff’s office in neighboring Grand County initially reported the incident as an explosion.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Denver-based Intrepid manufactures fertilizer. The company also has mines in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Wendover, Utah.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, the company said a “corporate crisis management team has contacted the appropriate authorities and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Operations at the Moab facility have been suspended pending the initial investigation.”

Moab is 196 miles (315 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline