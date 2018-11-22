Listen Live Sports

Venezuela seeks to extradite former official indicted by US

November 22, 2018 3:33 pm
 
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela is seeking the extradition of a former national treasurer days after U.S. prosecutors say he pleaded guilty to accepting over $1 billion in bribes.

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab announced Thursday a case against Alejandro Andrade, who was treasurer under the late President Hugo Chavez.

Andrade currently lives in Wellington, Florida, an exclusive enclave known for its horses.

U.S. prosecutors said that Andrade pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in an indictment unsealed this week.

U.S. officials also revealed they had indicted Raul Gorrin, a Venezuelan media tycoon close to President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government who is accused of paying millions in bribes to Andrade and other officials in exchange for lucrative foreign currency deals.

Saab didn’t say whether he’s investigating Gorrin.

