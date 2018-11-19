Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Venezuelan ambassador to Cuba Ali Rodriguez dies

November 19, 2018 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Supporters of Venezuela’s socialist government are mourning the death of onetime guerrilla fighter Ali Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was serving as the country’s ambassador to Cuba and influenced former President Hugo Chavez as a Marxist fighter. He later led the country’s state-run oil company.

Venezuelan state TV says Monday that Rodriguez passed away in Havana. He was 81 years old.

Over a storied career, Rodriguez defended the sharply anti-American foreign policy of the socialist governments of Chavez and current President Nicolas Maduro.

Advertisement

He also oversaw the mass firing of thousands of workers at Venezuela’s oil company PDVSA under Chavez.

On Twitter, Maduro called Rodriguez a tireless fighter who was indispensable to the revolution.

Rodriguez also served as secretary-general of OPEC.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference