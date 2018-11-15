Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia AG orders civil penalties against loan company

November 15, 2018 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general has ordered civil penalties and debt relief totaling $50 million against a loan company in light of a lawsuit accusing it of making illegal, high-interest loans to more than 1,000 veterans and retirees.

Attorney General Mark Herring said in a news release Thursday that Future Income Payments and owner Scott Kohn violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, disguising illegal, high interest loans as “pension sales” that could provide pension holders with a quick lump sum of cash.

The lawsuit filed in March alleged the company made illegal loans concentrated in northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, home to large populations of retired veterans and civil servants with pensions.

The complaint cited one veteran who received a $5,500 loan from FIP and had to repay $40,920 over five years.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized