Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia county to probe voting problems on Election Day

November 24, 2018 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A large county in Virginia that was home to a myriad of problems on Election Day is studying what went wrong.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Chesterfield County’s Electoral Board has ordered an investigation and a report on problems residents had with voting.

Voters complained of long lines and wrong ballots on Election Day. Chesterfield was home to a highly competitive U.S. House race.

The Virginia Department of Elections said on Election Day that two county precincts were ordered to stay open two hours past the normal closing time because of voting problems.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The county’s report is due to the Board of Supervisors in the next 60 to 90 days.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending