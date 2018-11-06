Virginia voting on US House races with national implications

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians are voting in races that could help determine political control of Congress.

Tuesday is Election Day as voters make picks in a U.S. Senate race and several U.S. House seats.

Four competitive races for GOP-held House seats could help determine whether Democrats are able to flip control of the House.

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine is looking to win re-election against Republican challenger Corey Stewart. Kaine is a former governor who is heavily favored to win. Stewart is a conservative provocateur who has received little help from national Republicans and the White House.

Advertisement

There’s also a special election in a state House seat that will determine if Republicans can hold to their narrow majority in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.