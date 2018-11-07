VoteCast: Maryland voters say nation headed wrong direction

A majority of voters casting midterm election ballots in Maryland said the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate.

As voters cast ballots for governor, U.S. Senate and members of Congress on Tuesday, AP VoteCast found that a third of Maryland voters said the country is on the right track, compared with 7 in 10 who said the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Here’s a snapshot of who voted and why in Maryland, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, an innovative nationwide survey of about 139,000 voters and nonvoters — including 3,945 voters and 647 nonvoters in the state of Maryland — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

___

Advertisement

HOGAN WINS RE-ELECTION AS GOVERNO

Larry Hogan became the first Republican governor to win re-election in Maryland since 1954 by beating Democrat Ben Jealous. Hogan won in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 by promising more of his moderate course espousing lower taxes and fiscal responsibility.

“The voters of Maryland put aside divisive partisan politics, and the people in our great state voted for civility, for bipartisanship and for commonsense leadership,” he said.

Jealous, a former leader of the NAACP who was trying to become Maryland’s first black governor, told supporters he called Hogan to wish him the best, saying he had “no doubt that he cares deeply about our state and the families who call it home.”

Black voters were more likely to support Jealous, and Hispanic voters were divided. White voters overall supported Hogan.

Whites without a college degree favored Hogan. In addition, white college graduates favored Hogan.

___

RACE FOR THE SENATE

Popular and well-funded Democrat Ben Cardin easily won a third term representing Maryland in the U.S. Senate, defeating a GOP challenger and an unaffiliated candidate.

Cardin told The Associated Press he was “very gratified” to again earn the confidence of Maryland’s voters. He said he would focus on “advancing the values of the country” while boosting education and protecting health care, among other goals.

Political analysts had forecast an easy Cardin victory for more reasons than just his ample campaign war chest — last reported at roughly $3 million. He enjoys wide name recognition in Maryland, serving 20 years in the U.S. House before becoming a senator in 2006.

Cardin’s triumph over Republican Tony Campbell and unaffiliated Neal Simon came Tuesday night as Maryland voters also a governor, eight U.S. House seats, and 188 state legislators.

Cardin was preferred among black voters and had a sizable advantage among Hispanic voters. Voters under 45 were more likely to support Cardin; those ages 45 and older were more likely to favor Cardin.

___

TOP ISSUE: HEALTH CARE

Health care was at the forefront of voters’ minds: About a third named it as the most important issue facing the nation in this year’s midterm elections. Others considered the economy and immigration by similar 2 in 10 margins to be most important, trailed by gun policy (1 in 10) and the environment (nearly 1 in 10).

Marion O’Connor, of Oxon Hill, said she voted for Jealous for governor because of the Democrat’s proposal for Medicare for all. “I do believe everyone should be covered under some type of a plan, and it should be affordable,” she said. “It shouldn’t have to break the bank for children or seniors or even the working to have health care.”

___

STATE OF THE ECONOMY

Voters have a positive view of the nation’s current economic outlook — 6 in 10 said the nation’s economy is good, compared with 4 in 10 who said it’s not good.

___

TRUMP FACTOR

For a third of Maryland voters, President Donald Trump was not a factor they considered while casting their vote. By comparison, 2 in 10 said a reason for their vote was to express support for Trump, and about half said they voted to express opposition to Trump.

A majority of voters in Maryland had negative views of Trump: 6 in 10 said they disapprove of how he is handling his job as president, while a third said they approve of Trump.

Barbara Stortz, of Annapolis, Maryland, usually votes just in presidential years. But she said she came out Tuesday to vote an all-Democratic ticket amid worries about Trump. “Honestly, I usually only turn out for the presidential election, but I’m just really incredibly disappointed, and I have so many words about who’s in charge running our country right now,” she said.

___

CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Tuesday’s elections determined control of Congress in the final two years of Trump’s first term in office, and three-quarters of Maryland voters said which party will hold control was very important as they considered their vote. Another 2 in 10 said it was somewhat important.

___

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate in all 50 states conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 3,945 voters and 647 nonvoters in Maryland was conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, concluding as polls close on Election Day. It combines interviews in English or Spanish with a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files and self-identified registered voters selected from opt-in online panels. Participants in the probability-based portion of the survey were contacted by phone and mail, and had the opportunity to take the survey by phone or online. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.1 percentage points. All surveys are subject to multiple sources of error, including from sampling, question wording and order, and nonresponse. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at http://www.ap.org/votecast.

___

Online:

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics

Associated Press writers Brian Witte in Annapolis and David McFadden in Baltimore contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.