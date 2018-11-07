VoteCast: Maryland voters say nation headed wrong way

A majority of voters casting midterm election ballots in Maryland said the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate.

As voters cast ballots for governor, U.S. Senate and members of Congress in Tuesday’s elections, AP VoteCast found that 31 percent of Maryland voters said the country is on the right track, compared with 68 percent who said the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Here’s a snapshot of who voted and why in Maryland, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, an innovative nationwide survey of about 139,000 voters and nonvoters _ including 3,945 voters and 647 nonvoters in the state of Maryland _ conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for Senate, Democrat Ben Cardin appeared to lead Republican Tony Campbell among white voters. Whites with a college education preferred Cardin, and whites without a college degree favored Campbell.

Cardin was preferred among black voters and also had a sizable advantage among Hispanic voters.

Voters under 45 were more likely to support Cardin; those ages 45 and older were more likely to favor Cardin.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR

Voters under 45 were divided between Republican Larry Hogan and Democrat Ben Jealous in the race for governor. Voters ages 45 and older were more likely to support Hogan.

Black voters were more likely to support Jealous, and Hispanic voters were divided. White voters overall supported Hogan.

Whites without a college degree favored Hogan. In addition, white college graduates favored Hogan.

TOP ISSUE: HEALTH CARE

Health care was at the forefront of voters’ minds: 28 percent named it as the most important issue facing the nation in this year’s midterm elections. Others considered immigration (19 percent), the economy (19 percent), gun policy (11 percent) and the environment (8 percent) to be the top issue.

STATE OF THE ECONOMY

Voters have a positive view of the nation’s current economic outlook _ 61 percent said the nation’s economy is good, compared with 39 percent who said it’s not good.

TRUMP FACTOR

For 32 percent of Maryland voters, President Donald Trump was not a factor they considered while casting their votes. By comparison, 19 percent said a reason for their vote was to express support for Trump, and 48 percent said they voted to express opposition to Trump.

A majority of voters in Maryland had negative views of Trump: 66 percent said they disapprove of how he is handling his job as president, while 34 percent said they approve of Trump.

CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Tuesday’s elections will determine control of Congress in the final two years of Trump’s first term in office, and 75 percent of Maryland voters said which party will hold control was very important as they considered their vote. Another 18 percent said it was somewhat important.

STAYING AT HOME

In Maryland, 68 percent of registered voters who chose not to vote in the midterm election were younger than 45. A wide share of those who did not vote _ 78 percent _ did not have a college degree. More nonvoters were Democrats (47 percent) than Republicans (22 percent).

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate in all 50 states conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 3,945 voters and 647 nonvoters in Maryland was conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, concluding as polls close on Election Day. It combines interviews in English or Spanish with a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files and self-identified registered voters selected from opt-in online panels. Participants in the probability-based portion of the survey were contacted by phone and mail, and had the opportunity to take the survey by phone or online. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.1 percentage points. All surveys are subject to multiple sources of error, including from sampling, question wording and order, and nonresponse. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at http://www.ap.org/votecast.

AP created this story automatically using data from NORC.

Online:

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics

