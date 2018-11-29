Sen. Warren declares her opposition to revamped trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her opposition to a revamped North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, arguing that it doesn’t do enough to stop the “serious and ongoing harm NAFTA causes for American workers.”

Warren, a Democrat, said in a speech Thursday that the new North American trade deal “won’t stop outsourcing, it won’t raise wages, and it won’t create jobs. It’s NAFTA 2.0.”

Warren, a potential presidential candidate, said she will vote against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement unless President Donald Trump revises it.

“We need a new approach to trade and it should begin with a simple principle: Our policies should not prioritize corporate profits over American paychecks,” Warren said. “That should be true for NAFTA and true for every deal we cut.”

Her remarks came just a day before the United States, Mexico and Canada are set to sign the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump criticized NAFTA and vowed to cancel it.

Though Warren has yet to enter the 2020 race, it’s clear that trade could be an animating issue then as it was in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was pushed to reject the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact that she supported as secretary of state.

