The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Winchester plant to expand, create 61 jobs

November 5, 2018 4:03 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia factory that makes film and artificial leather products is planning an expansion that will create 61 jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam said last week that Continental plans to spend $10.3 million to expand its production facility in Winchester. The governor said Virginia beat out Mexico for the project.

Northam approved a $188,000 grant and the company will be eligible for other state incentives.

