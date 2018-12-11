Listen Live Sports

11 migrants, 2 smugglers caught of Florida coast

December 12, 2018 1:07 pm
 
< a min read
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it took into custody 11 migrants and two suspected smugglers off the coast of Miami.

A Coast Guard crew spotted an unlit 24-foot vessel about 12 miles (19 kilometers) offshore on Saturday. They boarded it and found seven Haitians, three Bahamians, two Ecuadorians and one Bolivian national.

The Coast Guard says in a news release that the people were given food, water, shelter and medical attention, and then handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

