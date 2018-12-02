Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2 plead guilty to writing racist, Nazi graffiti on school

December 28, 2018 4:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GLENELG, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland teenagers have pleaded guilty to writing racist and Nazi graffiti on their Glenelg high school over the summer.

The Baltimore Sun reports 19-year-olds Joshua Shaffer and Seth Taylor each pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge Thursday as part of a deal.

Prosecutors say Shaffer wrote racist graffiti targeting the Glenelg High School principal, who is black. Prosecutors called for Shaffer to serve 18 weekends at a detention center followed by supervised probation and community service, among other requirements.

Prosecutors say Taylor spray-painted “KKK” and swastikas around the school and recommended nine weekends at the center and other requirements similar to Shaffer.

Advertisement

Two other teens, 18-year-olds Tyler Curtiss and Matthew Lipp, are also charged with hate crimes in the vandalism. Their trials are set for January and February, respectively.

___

This story has been corrected to show prosecutors recommended sentences for Shaffer and Taylor, but they were not sentenced.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union