6800-pound gumbo for charity, Guinness record book

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Talk about making a ton of gumbo — the Louisiana lieutenant governor’s office says a chef has cooked up 6,800 pounds of Louisiana’s signature soup for charity and a Guinness world record.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he and a Guinness representative were in Shreveport, where a 1,068-gallon pot bubbled during tailgating before Duke and Temple played in Thursday’s Independence Bowl.

Nungesser says Baton Rouge Chef John Folse cooked up 983 pounds of shrimp, 590 pounds of catfish, 299 pounds of crab, 262 pounds of alligator, 111 pounds of oysters and 33 pounds of crawfish. Rice, spices and broth made up the rest.

It filled about 11,000 bowls, sold at $5 each to raise money for housing for families of patients in military and Veterans Administration medical centers.

