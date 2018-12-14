Listen Live Sports

Activist stripped of green card, ordered deported to Mexico

December 14, 2018 7:13 am
 
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — An Arizona judge has stripped a prominent Washington-area immigration and reproductive rights organizer of her green card and ordered her deportation.

The Washington Post reports the immigration judge on Tuesday also denied 33-year-old Alejandra Pablos’ petitions for asylum, saying the Mexican-born legal permanent resident wouldn’t qualify because reproductive rights activists aren’t deemed a group in need of protection.

Pablos was arrested in March when she traveled to Phoenix to check in with immigration officials on a pending deportation case stemming from a felony conviction for driving under the influence.

Pablos’ supporters believe her activism made her a target of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which the agency denies.

A petition asking Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to pardon the 2010 DUI arrest has amassed more than 16,000 signatures this week.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

