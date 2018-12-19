Activists focusing on Alabama officials after mall shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Organizers say they’re redirecting demonstrations against the police killing of a black man at an Alabama shopping mall on Thanksgiving.

Leaders announced Wednesday that demonstrations targeting the city where the shooting occurred will now focus on state officials who are investigating the shooting death of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr.

They’re promising protests at the homes and offices of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and the head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Marshall’s office had no immediate comment.

The change follows a meeting in which protest spokesman Iva Williams says officials in the city of Hoover agreed to work toward several requests made by demonstrators.

City officials haven’t responded to an email seeking comment.

An officer fatally shot Bradford after hearing gunfire at Hoover’s Riverchase Galleria mall.

