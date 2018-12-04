Listen Live Sports

Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, kill police chief

December 4, 2018 2:19 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban stormed a police checkpoint in northern Sari Pul province, killing a district police chief and another officer.

Zabi Amani, the governor’s spokesman, says the attack on Monday night in Sayyad district also wounded four policemen.

Amani says the attack triggered an hours-long gun battle and that there are also casualties among the Taliban. He didn’t elaborate.

Meanwhile, a shootout that broke out overnight between Kabul police and a man who was being evicted under a court order from his house in the Afghan capital left one policeman dead and six people, including a reporter, wounded.

Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police, says roads around the area have been blocked off and sporadic shooting is still taking place at the site on Tuesday.

