Aide to Bolsonaro’s son says cash from cars, not corruption

December 27, 2018 3:29 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A former employee of the son of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro says he is innocent of any form of corruption after authorities flagged irregular financial movements in his account.

Speaking Wednesday with Brazilian television channel SBT, Fabricio Jose Carlos de Queiroz says the $306,726 going through his account came from buying and reselling cars. The transactions included $6,142 sent to the wife of Brazil’s incoming president, who takes office Jan. 1.

Queiroz officially made $5,878 per month as a driver for Bolsonaro’s son, Flavio, who is a state congressman in Rio.

During a financial audit of employees associated with Rio’s State Assembly, authorities noticed the discrepancy in Queiroz’s official income and the transactions.

Rio’s Prosecutors’ Office says Queiroz has missed two appointments to explain the money.

