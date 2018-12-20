Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Amid police turmoil, Baltimore reaches 300 homicides again

December 20, 2018 9:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The city of Baltimore has recorded 300 homicides for the fourth straight year, as its troubled police department awaits a permanent commissioner.

News outlets report the city’s 300th homicide was recorded shortly before midnight Wednesday, when a 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the face and upper body.

Before 2015, Baltimore hadn’t reached 300 homicides in a single year since 1999. The Baltimore Sun reports the 1990s were the city’s deadliest decade by body count, but saw a lower death rate, as there were 100,000 more residents then.

Last year, the city reached the 300th mark by Nov. 2 and recorded 342 homicides in total, a per capita record.

Advertisement

Baltimore police have been roiled by scandal and leadership turnover, with the department’s top post changing hands three times this year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency