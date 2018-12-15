Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

December 15, 2018 3:30 am
 
< a min read
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes South Korean palace guards wearing traditional uniforms outside a royal palace in Seoul; President Donald Trump meeting with House and Senate leaders at the White House; and a Palestinian youth being taken to a hospital after protests in Gaza.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 8-14, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

