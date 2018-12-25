Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Congo takes a break from election for Christmas

December 25, 2018 1:49 pm
 
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — As the people of Congo await the long-delayed presidential election, now scheduled for Dec. 30, many wonder if it will finally be the day they cast their vote. On the Christmas holiday, many Congolese are taking a break from the rising tensions and instead following traditional festive activities such as going to Kinshasa’s squares and parks. People wear their best outfits, often augmented by the season’s holiday paraphernalia. Children and d adults alike proudly wear the obligatory cone hats, as they pose with Santa next to a giant plastic Christmas tree.

