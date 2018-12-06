Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Arkansas town alderman candidate misses vote, ends up tied

December 6, 2018 2:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOXIE, Ark. (AP) — A first-time political candidate in northeast Arkansas has learned a valuable civics lesson: vote early.

Cliff Farmer didn’t make it to the polls in time to vote Tuesday, and his race for a Hoxie City Council seat ended up as a tie.

The Jonesboro Sun reports Farmer and his wife were returning from a Florida vacation on Tuesday when their plane landed only an hour before polls closed. The plane landed in Memphis, Tennessee, which is 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Hoxie.

His wife voted early, but Farmer said he’d intended to vote after they returned. That resulted in Farmer and incumbent Alderwoman Becky Linebaugh each receiving 223 votes. Linebaugh says she voted.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A winner will be declared next week by a coin toss or another game of chance.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus