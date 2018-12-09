Listen Live Sports

Attorney General Mark Herring running for governor

December 9, 2018 3:59 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he’s going to run for governor.

Herring, a Democrat, told the Washington Post he’s planning to run in 2021.

Virginia does not allow governors to seek consecutive terms, meaning current Gov. Ralph Northam cannot run for re-election.

Herring is a former state senator who became attorney general in 2014. He easily won re-election last year as voters unhappy with President Donald Trump gave Democrats a huge boost at the polls.

Herring has been a frequent critic of the president and a vocal supporter of same-sex marriage, immigrant-friendly policies, and stricter gun control.

Other Democrats who may run for governor include Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

