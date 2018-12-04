Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Baltimore moves to ban landlords from rejecting vouchers

December 4, 2018 10:40 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Council is eyeing legislation that would prevent landlords from rejecting tenants who use housing subsidy vouchers, and is putting pressure on the state to do the same.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a bill with 10 co-sponsors introduced Monday aims to increase access to high-quality housing.

Similar legislation passed the Maryland House of Delegates in 2017, but wasn’t acted upon by the state senate. The City Council also adopted a resolution Monday calling on the state to act.

Section 8 vouchers are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered locally. They allow users to consider private options for housing.

Baltimore City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett said the legislation would allow the vouchers to fulfill their purpose of helping “people move to opportunity.”

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

The Associated Press

