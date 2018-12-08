Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Baltimore officials consider new laws to curb smoking

December 8, 2018 1:01 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Elected officials in Baltimore are considering new laws to cut down on smoking and vaping.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city council has introduced a package of anti-smoking legislation.

One of the measures would ban the sale of flavored vaping liquids.

The package of bills is similar to current efforts by the Food and Drug Administration to limit flavored electronic cigarettes. Last month a top U.S. health official pledged to try to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars and tighten rules governing the sale of most flavored versions of e-cigarettes.

About half of teens who smoke cigarettes choose menthols, and flavored e-cigarettes have been blamed for a recent increase in teen vaping rates.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

