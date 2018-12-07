Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Beer for vote: Another arrest in Mississippi election fraud

December 7, 2018 3:16 pm
 
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Prosecutors in Mississippi say a former fire chief promised beer and money to influence votes as officials have arrested a seventh person in an election fraud case.

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Bryan Buckley tells The Clarion-Ledger that Cary Johnson was arrested Friday.

Six people were arrested Thursday on allegations of voting-related crimes in the central Mississippi town of Canton. The allegations stem from a 2017 election.

They face accusations they bribed voters, improperly helped people fill out absentee ballots, voted despite being convicted of disqualifying felonies and voted even though they lived outside the city or voting district.

Johnson’s indictment posted on the newspaper’s website shows he’s accused of trying to influence a voter by promising beer.

He’s also accused of offering money to two others to sway their votes.

