Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Biden says he’s the most qualified person to be president

December 4, 2018 2:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he believes that he is the most qualified person in the country to be president.

The 76-year-old Democrat made his comments Monday to an audience at the University of Montana in Missoula, as he considers a 2020 challenge to President Donald Trump.

Biden says nobody should run for president unless they believe they are qualified. He says he’ll decide within two months.

Biden says the U.S. can’t have four more years of Trump, whom he calls “a guy who can’t tell the truth.”

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He says it’s time for U.S. citizens to remember who they are, shake off political malaise and “choose truth over lies, science over fiction.”

Biden is touring the nation to promote his memoir. He appears in Dallas on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 IT & Cyber Day @ Washington Navy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore