Bill naming post office for Army captain Khan heads to Trump

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A bill that would see a Virginia post office named in honor of a University of Virginia alumnus killed in action in Iraq is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday the bill renaming a Charlottesville post office after Army Capt. Humayun Khan passed the Senate by unanimous consent, and now only needs Trump’s signature to take effect.

U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett proposed the bill more than a year ago. The Virginia Republican leaves office next month, and plans to hold an official ceremony for the post office.

Khan was 27 when he died in Iraq in 2004. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

His father, Khizr Khan, became well known for his criticism of Trump during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

