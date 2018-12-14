Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bill naming post office for Army captain Khan heads to Trump

December 14, 2018 8:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A bill that would see a Virginia post office named in honor of a University of Virginia alumnus killed in action in Iraq is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday the bill renaming a Charlottesville post office after Army Capt. Humayun Khan passed the Senate by unanimous consent, and now only needs Trump’s signature to take effect.

U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett proposed the bill more than a year ago. The Virginia Republican leaves office next month, and plans to hold an official ceremony for the post office.

Khan was 27 when he died in Iraq in 2004. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Advertisement

His father, Khizr Khan, became well known for his criticism of Trump during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley