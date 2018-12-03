Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bill naming post office for slain Army captain Khan advances

December 3, 2018 10:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A bill that would see a Virginia post office named in honor of a University of Virginia alum killed in action in Iraq has advanced to the U.S. Senate.

The Daily Progress reports U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett said in a release the bill renaming a Charlottesville post office after Army Capt. Humayun Khan passed the House without objection Thursday.

The Virginia Republican says the bill will likely reach President Donald Trump’s desk before Garrett leaves office next month.

Garrett’s office says Khan’s alma mater previously agreed to rename a postal facility on university property, but the intended location has been changed to avoid conflict.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Khan was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star after his 2004 death. His father, Khizr Khan, became well known for his criticism of Trump during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress