Bio box of former president George H.W. Bush

December 1, 2018 1:54 am
 
NAME — George Herbert Walker Bush, born June 12, 1924.

EDUCATION — Yale University, bachelor’s degree in economics.

EXPERIENCE — Navy (1942-1945). Founded several oil companies before representing Texas in the U.S. House (1967-71). Ambassador to the United Nations (1971-73). Republican National Committee chairman (1973-74). Chief U.S. liaison officer to China (1974-76). CIA director (1976-77). Vice president (1981-89) and president (1989-93).

FAMILY — Wife, Barbara, who died in April 2018. Six children: Former President George W. Bush; John “Jeb” Bush, former Florida governor; Neil Bush; Marvin Bush; Dorothy Bush Koch; and Robin Bush, who died of leukemia in 1953.

QUOTE — “We know what works: Freedom works. We know what’s right: Freedom is right. We know how to secure a more just and prosperous life for man on Earth: through free markets, free speech, free elections, and the exercise of free will unhampered by the state.” — Inaugural address, Jan. 20, 1989.

