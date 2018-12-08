Listen Live Sports

Blast wounds 6 at religious gathering in Karachi in Pakistan

December 8, 2018 11:45 pm
 
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say an overnight blast targeting a religious gathering of an ethnic party has wounded six people in the southern port city of Karachi.

Saturday night’s blast took place as hundreds of supporters of a faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement were present in the neighborhood of Gulshan-e-Johar. No one has claimed responsibility and authorities say all of the wounded are listed in stable condition.

The attack happened a day before Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement party represents the Urdu speaking population and its two factions have an uneasy relationship with each other.

