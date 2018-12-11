Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Chao announces $1.5 billion in infrastructure grants

December 11, 2018 6:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department announced Tuesday that it will disperse $1.5 billion to fund 91 infrastructure projects around the country.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the grants are part of her department’s BUILD infrastructure support program and will fund road, rail and port projects in 49 states plus the District of Columbia.

Chao said her department received more than 850 applications for grants. Hawaii was the only U.S. state that didn’t receive funding in this year’s round of grants.

Chao praised the grant process as the successful product of bipartisan cooperation between congressional Republicans and Democrats. Infrastructure is seen as a potential area of agreement between the Trump administration and Democrats, who will take control of the House of Representatives in January.

Advertisement

Chao said infrastructure issues are “especially ripe for bipartisan cooperation.”

Boosting infrastructure spending was one of President Donald Trump’s main campaign promises, but he’s made little headway with a plan to invest $1.5 trillion in public and private funds over a decade.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress