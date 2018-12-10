Listen Live Sports

Chicago man campaigning for local candidate shot in the leg

December 10, 2018 4:42 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say a volunteer for a City Council candidate was shot in the leg as he was speaking on Facebook Live while campaigning in one of the city’s most violent neighborhoods.

Police say that Maxwell Omowale Justice was speaking to the camera as he was handing out flyers and trying to get signatures for a candidate on Sunday afternoon in the West Englewood on the city’s South Side when shots could be heard. Justice drove himself to an area hospital. He was treated and released and later posted an image of his bleeding leg online.

Williams was campaigning for Joseph Williams, who is running against Alderman Raymond Lopez in the city’s 15th Ward.

Police say no arrests have been made.

