Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Chicago mayor’s pension fix includes legal marijuana, casino

December 12, 2018 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants to legalize marijuana and open a city-owned casino to help pay down the city’s $28 billion public-pension debt.

Emanuel’s proposal also calls for issuing up to $10 billion in pension obligation bonds and changing the state constitution to allow cuts to retirees’ cost-of-living increases.

The fix proposed Wednesday comes as Emanuel prepares to leave office in May, and with the city’s required annual pension payments set to balloon over the next few years.

Emanuel outlined steps Chicago has taken in recent years to stabilize the funds, including raising taxes. But he called the pension crisis a “flashing yellow light of uncertainty and instability” for Chicago.

Advertisement

Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker has said he supports legalizing marijuana and is open to expanding gambling.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress