The Associated Press
 
Chile court upholds tighter rules for human rights prisoners

December 27, 2018 3:45 pm
 
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s Constitutional Court has upheld measures tightening the requirements for human rights violators to get parole, including that they have completed two thirds of their sentence, helped authorities resolve the crimes and condemned what was done.

Thursday’s ruling is a defeat for conservative forces in Chile’s ruling party which had asked the court to declare as unconstitutional the requirements recently approved by the center-left opposition in Congress. Thursday’s ruling cannot be appealed.

Of the three changes, two were declared constitutional and the third was adjusted to say that those who committed crimes against humanity only needed to condemn the crime, not do so publicly.

The ruling party had argued the principle of equality before the law was violated by establishing different requirements for common prisoners and human rights violators.

