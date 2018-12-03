Listen Live Sports

Cop charged; video shows woman beaten in Detroit hospital

December 3, 2018 3:50 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police corporal has been charged in the beating of a naked, unarmed and possibly mentally ill woman inside an emergency room triage unit.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Monday that 47-year-old Dewayne Jones was arraigned Tuesday on felony misconduct and misdemeanor assault and battery.

A video posted in August on WJBK-TV’s website shows the 29-year-old woman being punched about a dozen times at Detroit Receiving Hospital as another officer and hospital security restrained her.

The woman is alleged to have spat and shouted profanities at hospital staff and bit an officer.

Police Chief James Craig suspended Jones after seeing the video. Jones is an 18-year Detroit police veteran.

A Dec. 19 preliminary examination is scheduled. The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from Jones’ lawyer.

