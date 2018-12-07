Listen Live Sports

Croatia police arrest 2 suspected of 1991 war crimes

December 7, 2018 5:44 am
 
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say they have arrested two former Serb paramilitary fighters suspected of committing war crimes during the 1991-95 war.

Police said on Friday the suspects are accused of unlawful imprisonment and harassment of Croatian civilians in eastern Croatia in 1991. They were detained on Thursday in the eastern town of Vukovar that was devastated during a Yugoslav army siege in 1991.

The arrests came weeks after thousands of people rallied in Vukovar demanding that the authorities do more to punish those responsible for war-era atrocities.

The war in Croatia erupted after the country declared independence from the former Yugoslavia triggering a rebellion by the minority Serbs who took control over parts of Croatia.

About 10,000 people died in the conflict.

