DC mayor urges Trump to end shutdown over severe city impact

December 27, 2018 6:12 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayor of Washington, D.C., has written a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to end the partial federal government shutdown.

WTOP-FM reports Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Wednesday letter says the city, its residents and its businesses will severely suffer if the shutdown continues.

A quarter of the federal government shut down Saturday in a long-running fight over funding for Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall. About 420,000 federal workers have been deemed essential and are working unpaid, while another 380,000 are furloughed.

The mayor said Sunday that the city will remain open and take over certain responsibilities for handicapped federal agencies, such as trash removal and snow clearing. The letter says trash removal alone on federally-owed parks will cost the city about $46,000 a week.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

