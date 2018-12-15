Listen Live Sports

Democrat Sherrod Brown, mulling 2020, sets online town hall

December 15, 2018 9:51 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator plans an online town hall Sunday as he considers running for president in 2020.

Sherrod Brown of Cleveland is coming off a decisive re-election victory in November that helped bring him national attention as a potential national candidate. Brown says his message is on “the dignity of work” and fighting for workers without compromising progressive values.

He also says his Ohio victory shows that approach works. That’s because it came on an otherwise dismal day for Democrats in statewide and congressional elections in a state Republican Donald Trump carried handily in 2016.

Brown is one of dozens of Democrats who are considered possible 2020 candidates.

His Facebook town hall is aimed at people nationwide and is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. EST.

