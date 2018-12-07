Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Dominion suspends Atlantic Coast Pipeline construction

December 7, 2018 7:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Dominion has filed notice with a federal agency that it is suspending construction along the entire 600-mile route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The utility filed its decision with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a letter dated Friday. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group Appalachian Voices released word of the decision on its webpage Friday. It was reported by the Staunton News Leader.

In its letter to FERC, Dominion cited a stay of implementation of a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service granted Friday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The letter said construction will only continue for safety purposes and to prevent environmental damage.

The pipeline would originate in West Virginia and run through parts of Virginia and North Carolina.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus