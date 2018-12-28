Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ecuador bans most fireworks from the Galapagos archipelago

December 28, 2018 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Ecuador’s government on Friday banned most fireworks in the Galapagos archipelago due to damage caused to the islands’ wildlife from the sounds of explosions, including heart problems and nervous stress.

Officials announced the ban just days before New Year’s celebrations that traditionally see fireworks exploding across Latin America.

Lorena Tapia is the president of the Government Council of Galapagos. She says on her official Twitter account that the new rule bars the entry, sale and distribution of any fireworks that cause noise on the archipelago’s 13 main islands and at least 17 islets that lie about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) out in the Pacific.

The tweet adds: “This is a gift for Ecuador and the world.”

Advertisement

Officials say luminous pyrotechnics that do not produce any sound will still be allowed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union