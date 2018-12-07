Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Effort to weaken governor stirs separation-of-powers debate

December 7, 2018 3:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — If Democrats sue to prevent Republicans from diluting the powers of Wisconsin’s new governor and attorney general, the lawsuits will probably center on one question: Are lawmakers usurping authority that belongs to the executive branch?

The legal threat arose after Republicans passed bills Wednesday that would give lawmakers leverage over actions previous governors and attorneys generals could carry out on their own.

If the bills are signed by outgoing Gov. Scott Walker, lawmakers will decide when the state can withdraw from lawsuits, and the governor will have to ask permission to adjust programs that are run jointly with the federal government, such as Medicaid.

Howard Schweber is a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He says Republicans seem to believe that separation of powers refers to parties rather than branches of government.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus