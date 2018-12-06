Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ex-EPA head reports single, $50,000 gift to defense fund

December 6, 2018 7:06 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says a Republican donor gave $50,000 for Scott Pruitt’s defense fund before he left the agency.

The former EPA chief reported the gift in a legally required financial disclosure released Thursday. The report lists the $50,000 contribution to Pruitt from Wisconsin businesswoman Diane Hendricks.

Pruitt left the agency in July amid increasing investigations into his spending and other conduct. He earlier acknowledged creating a fund to help him with his growing legal bills.

EPA ethics officials note in the report that they believe the $50,000 contribution was in cash. They added they had not been told of the gift previously.

A call to the Wisconsin headquarters of Hendricks’ building-supply business after-hours Thursday was not immediately returned. EPA spokespeople did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

