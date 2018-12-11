Listen Live Sports

Ex-Honduran congressman pleads guilty in drug case

December 11, 2018 1:01 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A former Honduran congressman is set to be sentenced in April after he pleaded guilty to U.S. drug charges.

Fredy Renan Najera Montoya pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to import cocaine and possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Najera served in the National Congress of Honduras from 2006 until he arrived in the United States last March to face charges. The charges carry a mandatory minimum of 40 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman says Najera used his power and influence as a Honduran congressman to move massive amounts of cocaine from Colombia through Honduras and to U.S. streets.

Berman says Najera also used military-grade weapons including machine guns to protect the drug-smuggling enterprise.

