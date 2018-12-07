Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-intel chief in South Korea found dead in possible suicide

December 7, 2018 5:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A former South Korean military intelligence chief was found dead on Friday, police said, in a suspected suicide.

Former Defense Security Command head Lee Jae-su was being investigated by state prosecutors for allegedly ordering the illegal surveillance of families of people killed in a 2014 ferry sinking. Lee, a retired three-star general, had denied the allegation.

The disaster killed more than 300 people, mostly high school students, and touched off widespread criticism of then President Park Geun-hye. She was eventually ousted from office over a corruption scandal in March 2017.

Police said Lee’s body was found near a Seoul building on Friday.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Yonhap news agency said Lee appeared to have jumped to his death and that a suicide note was found.

The Defense Ministry had no immediate comment.

South Korea has one of the highest suicide rates among developed countries. A string of business executives, K-pop stars and other celebrities have killed themselves in recent years. In July, an opposition lawmaker embroiled in a corruption case, Roh Hoe-chan, leapt to his death.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus