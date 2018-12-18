Listen Live Sports

Ex-police commissioner pleads guilty to failing to pay taxes

December 18, 2018 1:00 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s former police commissioner has pleaded guilty to federal tax charges.

News outlets report Darryl De Sousa pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of failing to file individual federal tax returns and admitted falsely inflating deductions.

De Sousa has previously portrayed his failure to file taxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015 as an oversight. Prosecutors say he owed $67,587 and has paid about $7,000 of that.

De Sousa faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine for each count at sentencing in March.

The 30-year veteran of Baltimore’s police department took over after Kevin Davis was fired in January. He resigned days after he was charged in May.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has nominated Joel Fitzgerald, the police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, to fill the post.

This story has been corrected to show that De Sousa faces a maximum fine of $100,000, not $25,000.

