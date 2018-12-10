Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-police officer charged with providing badge to robbers

December 10, 2018 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An ex-police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, has been charged with providing civilians with a badge and other police equipment so that they could pretend to be law enforcement officers and rob drug crews.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Monday that former Memphis Police Department officer Sam Blue has been charged with criminal civil rights violations including robbery and kidnapping for crimes that took place from January 2014 through mid-July this year.

Prosecutors say the violations included taking property from people suspected to have drugs or drug money by using force, violence, and intimidation.

An indictment says Blue would provide co-conspirators with information about targeted victims, as well as police equipment including an official badge and a car dashboard blue light.

Advertisement

Online records do not show a lawyer for Blue.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America