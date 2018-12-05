Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ex-ranking Bosnian general arrested on war crimes charges

December 5, 2018 3:51 am
 
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Prosecutors say a former ranking Bosnian army general has been arrested on war crimes charges.

The Bosnian prosecution office said retired Gen. Ramiz Drekovic was arrested Wednesday in the area of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.

Drekovic, who was an army commander during the 1992-95 war, is suspected of ordering indiscriminate shelling of a Serb-populated Bosnian town in 1995 when a child was killed and several others were wounded.

Prosecutors say Drekovic, 62, is suspected of breaching the Geneva conventions on the protection of civilians during wars.

Tens of thousands of people were killed and millions were left homeless in a three-way war between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croats.

